Radio Caca Hits Market Cap of $859.34 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $859.34 million and $226.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.97 or 0.08561094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.66 or 0.99946028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00077255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

