DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.13

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $16,252.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007749 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003964 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars.

