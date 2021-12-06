Connectome (CNTM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.22 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $136,139.00 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.