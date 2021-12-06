Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.30 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $728.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,759. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,643. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

