Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.12 Million

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $147.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.23 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $519.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $530.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $663.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $741.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 24,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,869. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $254.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.