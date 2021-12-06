Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BTDPY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

