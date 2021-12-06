Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG remained flat at $$2.41 during midday trading on Monday. 606,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,398. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 121.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

