Cowen Begins Coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

TPTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.42. 19,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

