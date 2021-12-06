Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 3,077 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

