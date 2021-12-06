Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NLLSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 76,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

