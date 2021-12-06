Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.76.

ABX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Shares of TSE:ABX traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.61. 2,063,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,328. The firm has a market cap of C$42.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$31.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.54.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

