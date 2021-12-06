Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KIGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.46.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.