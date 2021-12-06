Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.22. 78,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,719. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.