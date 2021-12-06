Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.