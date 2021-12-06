Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $120.74. 56,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,195. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

