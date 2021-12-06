Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce sales of $41.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.22 million and the lowest is $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,740. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 331.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.33.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after buying an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

