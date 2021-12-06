Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce sales of $41.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.22 million and the lowest is $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,740. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 331.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.33.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after buying an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.