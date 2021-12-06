-$0.14 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 95,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,454. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

