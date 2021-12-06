Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAHGF stock remained flat at $$6.25 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

