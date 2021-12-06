Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,145 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $249.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.