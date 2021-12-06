Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,872 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,872 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT opened at $130.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

