The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,095 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $63,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

