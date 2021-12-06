United Bank Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

United Bank lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.67. 47,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

