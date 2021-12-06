Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

