Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,546.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,546.25 ($100.03).

Several research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($95.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($82.18) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.93) to GBX 8,900 ($117.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($104.32) to GBX 7,170 ($95.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON RKT traded up GBX 32.82 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,217.82 ($82.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,888. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($65.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($90.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,922.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,055.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.32.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

