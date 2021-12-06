ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $23.62 million and $2.60 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.23 or 0.08487205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.44 or 1.00223103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

