Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 487,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,185,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $2,802,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

