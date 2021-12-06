Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.77. 338,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,332,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

