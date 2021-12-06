W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $502.22

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $502.22 and last traded at $501.78, with a volume of 5401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $491.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

