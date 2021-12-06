UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.750-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion-$287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.02 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.100-$21.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $449.32 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.