Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colony Family Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

