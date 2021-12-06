EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $183,239.62 and $210.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,031.54 or 0.99740404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00744019 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.