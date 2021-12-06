Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

