-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($1.03). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. 8,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

