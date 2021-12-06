-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($1.03). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. 8,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.