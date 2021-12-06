Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.44. 12,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.59 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.