Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 335.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $15.66 on Monday, reaching $291.27. The company had a trading volume of 881,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,082,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average is $220.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.