Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.39. 14,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.29 and its 200-day moving average is $228.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

