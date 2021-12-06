United Bank Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $15.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.27. The stock had a trading volume of 881,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,082,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

