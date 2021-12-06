Essex LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Southern by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,871. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

