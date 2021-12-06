Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 3,376 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 380,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,472,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

