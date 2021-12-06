Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.01. 146,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,166. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.