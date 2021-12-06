Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

