Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.30 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

