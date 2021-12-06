Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 120,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615,967. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

