Revomon (REVO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.89 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. Revomon has a market cap of $18.22 million and $3.89 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.81 or 0.08484965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,433.45 or 1.00109810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00076985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

