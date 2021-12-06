I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,441.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00270966 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009108 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,267,416 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

