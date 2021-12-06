PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $212,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,141,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,169,000 after acquiring an additional 209,099 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,712,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,857,000 after acquiring an additional 298,212 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

