Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.84 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.