Evan Guillemin Sells 2,320 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total transaction of $720,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.68. 577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,092. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $327.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

