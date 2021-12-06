Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,269. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.