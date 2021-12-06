Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERAS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

